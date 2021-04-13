It's so difficult to deal with the ongoing problems of a virus that cannot seem to be taken control of. We are indeed in a time of great problems. Our own ongoing efforts at being self-employed, realizing and 'knowing' we can handle just about anything. But not today. It is so gruesome. ALL of our income has vanished, not only for Sheila and myself, but for our little Oak Tree Opry that cannot be re-opened under the circumstances. It's pretty hard to understand that if this is happening to a couple of long-time dedicated musicians living in Anita, it's happening to everyone that has a small business. Everyone! I just finished the taxes for our 501(c)3. Yes, we have to file just like everyone else. It's incredibly difficult looking at the bills that have to be paid, without any income. It's a nightmare to look at it, and worse to have to admit to it. We keep hoping and praying that this tragedy will end someday. But it doesn't, it just keeps on and on and on.
On top of all that, the stress, along with a breathing problem, life is not too much fun for me right now. I went to the Merci Hospital in Des Moines. They ran a bunch of tests, all to the effect that I have a heart valve leaking and am at high risk. They told me they didn't think they had the ability to deal with such an operation, and sent me home. I'm trying to get back to my own hospital, the Vets in Omaha, but still have another couple of weeks before they can even see me, and that just means more stress.
That means I have a lot of time on my hands, but not able to do very much. Hopefully this missive will be of some help to anyone who is suffering from this incredible incurable virus. I've had some solace in my everyday prayers to Jesus Christ who is my Savior. I'm kind of like the early Israelites who kept asking Jesus to show them how to pray. In my 84 years, I've learned that there isn't any one way to pray. I've discovered, much to my elation, that Jesus 'listens' to everything we say. Praying directly to the Son of God is like having a conversation with Him. He knows all of my woes, and yes He also knows of the times when feeling well and enjoying life is meaningful to me as well as Him. I'm not a Minister, but I hope for those who might be reading this will find a testimony that is honest and sincere. I believe I would already be gone far far away right now if it wasn't for Jesus. He must still have something for me to do for Him. I will gladly do all I can for Him, without doubt. Imagine for a moment what Jesus did for me. Hanging on a cross. Saving my soul. And you too, whoever might be reading this short testimony, Jesus died for you too. Talk to Him. Ask Him. It's called praying, but it's much much more. And with that it is with great gratitude to friends on Anita, and elsewhere too, that are praying for my recovery. Thank you ever so much. Thank you too Jesus.