ATLANTIC – An Atlantic School District Health and Safety Committee has recommended changes in COVID-19 precautions for the district, including dropping the use of masks and social distancing, but keeping the deep cleaning procedures.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber told the Atlantic School Board Wednesday night the changes did include no mask wearing, social distancing, or screenings for temperatures. In addition, visitors will now be allowed in the building and lunch would be served in the lunchroom, instead of classrooms, and water fountains would be turned on again.
But the committee said the deep cleaning procedures should stay in place.
“The team felt strongly in regard to keeping those in place, we felt that was beneficial outside of COVID to the health of our students and staff,” Barber said.
He said if a student tests positive for COVID, the current rules would apply for their return to school. If that student has exposed other students, parents will decide if their child will quarantine.
Students will not be taught remotely if they were sick, instead parents could ask for assignments given when the child was absent, just like any other illness.
The Academic and Equity committees recommended not having remote learning in the future unless a student couldn’t be in school for a medical reason. But Barber said he didn’t believe there would be very many students that would “fall into that category.”
Barber said the changes will make things feel more like pre-COVID times.
“We’re excited to get back to normal,” Barber said.