ATLANTIC — the Atlantic City Council set the dates and time for fireworks use Wednesday with the same hours as in previous years.
City code allows the Council to pass an annual resolution setting the dates and time fireworks can be used in the city limits. This year the dates will be July 2, July 3, and July 4 from noon until 11 p.m.
City code requires that individuals can use fireworks only on “real property they own or on property where consent has been given” and between the hours specified by the Council.
Violating the ordinance could result in a $250 fine for the first offense and $600 for subsequent offenses.