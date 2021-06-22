CLIVE — An Atlantic man said he delivered a late-night wakeup call to his parents as soon as he discovered he’d won a $10,000 lottery prize.
“I went and pounded the front door of my mom and dad’s house to tell them the good news,” Chancey Elliott said with a laugh on Friday as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Elliott, 25, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Jewel Game Book” scratch game. He decided to buy a ticket in the game during a nighttime stop for something to drink at Casey’s, 911 SW Seventh St. in Atlantic.
When he scratched the ticket at home, he thought he’d won $75. But when he scanned it with his Iowa Lottery mobile app, he realized the prize was much larger.
It didn’t sink in until he returned to the store and an employee verified his win on the store’s lottery terminal.
“It hit me after the guy was like, ‘No, you seriously won $10,000,’” Elliott recalled. “I ran out of the store really quickly and I’m like, ‘I have to go to my mom and dad’s house now. I don’t care what time of night it is. I’m going now!’”
He said his parents were just as surprised and excited as he was. And after a fitful night of sleep, Elliott said he was just happy to wake up and realize his big win wasn’t a dream.
“Like I said, I’m a small-time guy and I work for everything I have,” he said. “You hear stories about people winning this kind of money, but I never thought it would be me.”
Elliott, a plumber and father of three, said he planned to use his winnings to pay off debt and care for his children.
The Jewel Game Book a $20 scratch game. It features six pages of games, 10 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.52. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.