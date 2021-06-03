Welter Hired As YMCA Aquatic Director

ATLANTIC – A familiar face to people in the parks department has moved to the Nishna Valley Family YMCA.
Former Atlantic Park Foreman Kyle Welter started June 1 as the YMCA Aquatic Director, after the former director, Chelsea Huddleson, left last month after taking another job.
Welter is in charge of all pool activities, swim lessons, swim teams, lifeguards and oversees the pool at the YMCA as well as the Sunnyside Pool.
He said the opportunity presented itself just after he learned a skill that is very helpful in his new job.
“I already ended up getting my pool operator license through parks to help with Sunnyside (Pool),” he said. “I have my degree in management and HR so I fit right in at this position.”
Even though he’s only been on a job for a couple of days, Welter said the job has been a lot of fun.
“I really, really enjoy it,” he said. “There’s a lot of great people here to work with.”
Welter said he is looking forward to helping out the public, and getting people excited about participating in activities at the pool.
“(When I was working in the parks department), I love helping in parks. I love coming up with new programs, and getting people out using them,” he said. “The same thing applies here. I love getting new people into swimming, and getting new people in all the events that we have here. I enjoy helping out the public. I’m a big public servant.”