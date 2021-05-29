CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed Friday to accept $2.4 million from the American Rescue Plan though no decision was made on how to use the funds other than to form a committee to suggest ideas.
The American Rescue Act provides federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Funds can be used to support the public health response to COVID-19 from vaccinations to payroll for public health, health care, human services and public safety staff or to replace funds from budget shortfalls.
In March, Chairman Steve Baier said there were guidelines that have to be followed when using the funds, for example, “We can’t take that money and lower taxes,” but it can be used for vaccine distribution, public health and safety, human services that have been impacted by COVID and infrastructure.
On Friday, he said he had been in contact with staff at Senator Joni Ernst discussing ways it can be used.
“There are some conditions under which there’s a little more flexibility on how that money can be used depending on your population and demographics as a county,” he said but offered no specifics on what the county had in mind.
Board member Steve Green suggested forming a committee to look for ideas on how to use the funds.
“I think we should set up some committee discussion as to what areas are most needed in Cass County for that money,” Green said.