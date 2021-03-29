The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s office is reporting that an individual died Monday morning as the result of a single vehicle accident on Highway 83 in Avoca. The name of the individual is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
According to officials at approximately 6:30 a.m. the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Avoca and Walnut Fire and Rescue responded to the 45000 block of State Highway 83 in Avoca for a single vehicle traffic collision. Upon arrival Deputies discovered a 2005 Pontiac G6, with a single occupant, that had been traveling west on State Highway 83. The vehicle had left the roadway on the right side, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a farm field.
The single occupant suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision. This collision is being investigated by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation unit.