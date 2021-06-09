Sunnyside Pool Opening Delayed Due To Caulking Problem

ATLANTIC – Those wanting to take a dip in Sunnyside Pool will have to wait just a little longer.
While the original plan was to open on June 7, cracks in the pool’s caulking were causing leaks that needed to be repaired before the pool could open.
Those have now been fixed, but pool officials will wait until next week to open to make sure the leaks don’t continue.
“Some of the caulking around the edge of the pool — I’m assuming since it wasn’t open last year dried up — and over the course of the winter that caulking cracked a little bit,” Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said Tuesday. “We were having a little bit of leakage through some of those cracks. (The company that works on pools) came and they put some sealant on some of the bigger ones. And it’s just something we’ll have to address in the fall after we close the pool down.”
Rasmussen said the cost of fixing the caulking was about $20,000.
Rasmussen also said that like many other pools, they need certified lifeguards. He said they usually have four or five lifeguards on duty each day, and anyone who is interested in working as a lifeguard should contact Nishna Valley Family YMCA officials to fill out an application.