ADAIR COUNTY – Adair County department heads will meet in the next couple of weeks to discuss how to use approximately $1.34 million from the American Rescue Act Fund. The American Rescue Act provides federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said the county will receive half of the funds this year, and the other half next year. County officials have been receiving guidance on how the funds can be used, and need to make a decision on how they will be spent by mid-July.
“The National Association of Counties has been putting on some calls to give us some guidance on how to spend this money, and I think July 16 is the deadline when things have to be set in stone,” Berg said.
She said there has been a little discussion on how to use the money, including for public health expenditures and broadband infrastructure to get more access around rural areas in the county. The plan for how the county could help with broadband is still being discussed as county officials are working with regional economic development officials on a broadband survey.
“Before this money even came about, (regional officials) wanted to do some kind of surveying to see what our need was when it came to broadband,” Berg said. “I think we would wait before we move ahead with anything if we use the money for that just to see what that survey brings back.”
But county officials want to get all the information and rules for using the funds first.
“We want to wait and make sure what we’re thinking of spending it on is an idea that is covered,” Berg said.