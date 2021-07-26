ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved holding a public hearing on Aug. 11 at 9:15 a.m. on a budget amendment to move bond funds for a radio project for the sheriff’s office to this year’s fiscal budget.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg told the board that she thought the funds were going to be used in fiscal year 2021, but they haven’t been because the project is taking longer than expected.
“I was under the impression that the project would be done by the end of FY 2021,” Berg said. “But due to COVID it’s taking a lot longer.”
She said that was the only change to make to the budget.
Other reports said that Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater has been working on a radio project since 2017, due to the Iowa State Patrol eliminating a few frequencies and the narrowing of the band of radio frequencies. The project would help enhance the signal emergency personnel in Adair County could better communicate with each other.