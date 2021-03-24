Parade For Steele McLaren Set For Thursday

A parade to celebrate the return home of Steele McLaren, who suffered a brain injury following an accident in October, will be held in Atlantic on Thursday along the route of his trip home from an Omaha rehabilitation facility.
The 17-year-old is set to leave the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and is expected to be in Atlantic around noon. The family will be coming in on Interstate 80, and then go on Highway 173 from Elk Horn. They will travel on Second Street, and then turn onto Chestnut Street. People are asked to hold up signs, wave and smile, but family members ask for no flashing lights, sirens or loud noises so as not to overstimulate McLaren during the ride.
McLaren was injured in an accident that occurred near Anita on 740th Street, when, according to police reports, he fell out of the back of a moving pickup truck. He was life flighted to an Omaha hospital where he underwent surgery to help alleviate swelling of the brain.
He was the quarterback on the Trojan’s football team, and was relaxing with friends prior to the team’s first playoff game when the accident happened. His number, 32, and the slogan, “Strong as Steele” has become a prominent symbol of hope throughout the community emblazoned on homes, care and t-shirts.
His father, Dustin McLaren, said that his son was excited to be able to walk out of rehabilitation center and couldn’t wait to get back to school. He said he and the family have gotten a ton of support throughout the whole situation.
“It’s unlike anything any of us have ever seen or experienced and it has helped so much,” Dustin said told KSOM Radio “It’s just incredible. We’ll never be able to repay all the people (for everything).”