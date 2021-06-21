ANITA – Another meeting to discuss the future of the CAM School District’s Facility will be held on June 24 at the CAM High School Gym, starting at 6:30 p.m.
School facilities have been a topic of discussion for the past couple of years when trying to determine if a certain facility project should be completed or what projects should have priority, which led to a facility study.
School officials have been working with the Alley Poyner Maccheitto Firm on the study, and since that time a facility’s committee with residents from the district was created. Several meetings with the committee and the public have been held, and the firm has given out several surveys asking for the public’s input on different facility ideas.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said Thursday during the June 24 meeting, survey results will be discussed and they will also look for volunteers to be part of different focus groups. The groups will focus on different aspects related to different district facilities, and hopefully help “move to a directional conversation,” on what the public would like to see for the facilities.
Croghan said the meeting will likely only be held in person, and he encourages people to attend the meeting to voice their opinion.