GRISWOLD – The Griswold School Board will consider having one principal after current Middle School/High School Principal Billy Hiatt submitted his resignation.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said Hiatt’s resignation-which the board will consider during its meeting tonight — spurred the question of having both an elementary principal and a middle school/high school principal.
“(Because of the resignation) this would be a good time to have that conversation (and ask) Is this the right time for Griswold to look at having a K-12 principal?” Henrichs said.
Henrichs said he had been getting feedback from the staff and will be taking that information to the board to see if that’s a direction it wants to go or if the district should hire another middle school/high school principal.
Henrichs said there are pros and cons to both, but one benefit for the district is it could save $80,000 if it only had one principal.
“I think it’s something for a school our size that is kind of always in the back of your head for financial reasons,” he said.
However, he also said, “some days having two principals is not enough.”
Hiatt is originally from Oklahoma and Henrichs said he was offered another job back in Oklahoma.
The board will discuss the topic during tonight’s meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., and will be held in the conference room.