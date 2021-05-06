U.S. Representative Cindy Axne said Monday she was disappointed with Gov. Kim Reynolds decision to return $95 million in federal COVID relief funds targeting surveillance testing of Iowa students.
The action came last month when officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the state has “ample funding” for testing, and the decision was made with input from the Iowa Department of Education to return the money
Axne was asked about Reynolds’ decision during a telephone call with constituents Monday night.
“I was really disappointed,” Axne said. “The money we brought to Iowa schools wasn’t just to get them open again as the governor said, but it was to provide for testing and contact tracing and ventilation and other purposes to keep our teachers and students safe for as long as this virus was still in Iowa. This virus will continue,folks, we’re just trying to take it down a notch, and manage it and hopefully get more people vaccinated. We should have taken the money, so that we could have safe testing and tracing and fix ventilation in our schools so kids could go there safely.”
Axne called the decision “short sided.”
During a press conference on Wednesday, Reynolds said the state has the resources needed for testing, and state officials haven’t received any requests from schools to do testing or claiming expenses for testing supplies or services.
“We haven’t had to date any school reach out to do the surveillance testing,” Reynolds said. “Even when we proactively offered with the Iowa City High School, they declined it or didn’t ask for it because they felt they had the resources there.”
She added that “To date no Iowa schools have claimed expenses for testing supplies or services and more than $290 million from previously allocated funding still remains available for that use should the need arise. So it is not a resource problem.”
She said state officials also have an obligation to taxpayers on how they use their money.
“And at some point, we can’t continue to just take this money,” Reynolds said. “There is a cost to taxpayers and the amount of money that is flowing into these states because of some of the bad decisions made by some of these states is unconscionable. At some point ,you’ve just got to say enough is enough.”
Kelly Garcia, IDPH interim director, agreed with Reynolds, saying in a letter to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that Iowa has plenty of funding for testing.
“Currently the state has ample funding and testing capacity available to school districts in Iowa to do just that, and our students have been back in school successfully since August,” Garcia said.
She said state officials continue to be “deeply committed to supporting efforts to control and prevent COVID-19 in our schools. Schools have worked collaboratively with state and local health departments to mitigate spread, respond to positive cases, and communicate with families about testing options that are available to them. To date, no Iowa schools have claimed expenses for testing supplies or services.”
Garcia said if the funds could be used in other ways, state officials would reconsider their decision.