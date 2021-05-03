Students in Atlantic Show Choirs, including Diversity, Premiere and Treble Makers performed Saturday night as part of the Show Choir Blast Concert. Diversity performed “Someone You Loved,” and “Come Alive,” and Treble Makers performed “A Million Dreams,” with a solo from Genevieve McCalla and “You Belong To Me.”
Premiere performed “Illusion of Life,” with soloist Camryn Church, “This is Me,” with soloist Genevieve Martinez, “You Will Be Found,” with soloists Katy Rothfusz and Micaiah Andersen, Shallow with soloists Carter Pellett and Reese DeArment, “I’m Still Standing,” and “Treat People with Kindness.”
Several seniors performed solos, duets and trios including Church, Anna Wieser and Molly McFadden who performed a collection of ABBA hits. The concert ended with a slideshow of photos from performances of the students over the past several years.