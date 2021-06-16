ATLANTIC – Officials with the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department and Nishna Valley Family YMCA have good news during a very warm June week: Sunnyside Pool will open tomorrow — Thursday, June 17.
The goal originally was open earlier this month, however, some patch work on the pool had to be done, and later cracks were found in the caulking, so officials delayed the opening to make sure the pool wasn’t leaking.
The pool will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 1-7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-6 p.m. Family hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m. The tentative closing date will be Aug. 15, but it also depends on the number of lifeguards available.
As far as cost, officials have decided to charge a daily rate, but also offer a season pass for individuals and families. The daily rate will be $3 per person, and the season passes will be $70 for individuals or $90 for families. Passes can be purchased during business hours at Sunnyside Pool. If Sunnyside Pool has to be closed due to rain or inclement weather, those with passes can use the indoor pool at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA.
People originally purchased memberships to use Sunnyside Pool, and Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said in March, there was some misuse with them, specifically using another person’s membership to gain access to the pool. That caused the pool to lose revenue.