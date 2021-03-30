Mark your calendar for April 3 when the Spring Celebration Market will feature Easter goodies, fresh greens, Market Meal Kits, and jumpstarts on summer gardens. But you don’t have to wait, you can get a jump on the spring goodness by pre-ordering beginning April 1. at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com
With temperatures on the rise now is the time to begin thinking about putting in that garden. And if you’ve always wanted to grow a garden but needed a little guidance, Operation: Lawn to Lunch can help.
Maybe you want to know how to prepare a spot, what to plant, when to harvest, and how to tell if a sprout is a weed. Operation: Lawn to Lunch is a group of gardeners who will be turning a small patch of their lawns (4x6) into gardens of fresh vegetables to enjoy throughout the growing season. In addition to providing all of the seeds and transplants you will need, Brun Ko Farm will provide weekly coaching videos that will cover topics including ground prep and planting, weeding, harvesting, and putting the garden to ‘sleep’ for the winter.
In addition to these featured products, Spring Celebration Market offers Produce in the Park farmers market favorites including honey, jellies, syrups, granola, local meat, and more.
To place pre-orders for Spring Celebration Market visit www.ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIowa.com. Not comfortable ordering online? Contact vendors or the Market Manager about alternative payment and ordering options. Note: Spring Celebration Market is pre-order only and will not offer indoor in-person shopping for the safety of customers and vendors.
Spring Celebration Market Picks
Easter Goodies
Fill Easter baskets and celebrate with these product picks.
• Farm-fresh Eggs from Kingwood Farm
• Danish pastries from The Kringle Man
• Gourmet pies from Miss Nini’s Fine Desserts in flavors from Lemon Meringue to French Silk.
• Spring-scented candles and soaps from Smudge.
Fresh Greens
Spring Celebration Market offers fresh greens including green onions from Erickson Foods, and microgreens and pea shoots from Brun Ko Farm.
• Microgreens have been called “vegetable confetti,” because these tiny greens come in a variety of colors, shapes, and flavors. They’re offered in 2 flavors at Spring Celebration Market: mild and silk road (a bit spicier).
• Pea shoots are baby pea plants. Although all parts of the pea plant are edible, as pea stems and leaves mature they get tough. When they are young, pea shoots are tender, crisp, and tasty—like peas, but even fresher!
• Produce Prep Tip: Try microgreens and pea shoots on sandwiches, or add them to salads or omelets.
Market Meal Kits
Market Meal Kits offer simple, easy meals made with premium local ingredients.
• Spring Celebration Pick: Spinach + Raspberry Salad Kit. Brun Ko Farm and Erickson Foods have partnered to provide a salad kit that comes with spinach, eggs, green onions, raspberry syrup, and a recipe for raspberry salad dressing!
Summer Gardening Jumpstarts
Planning for a big garden, or ready to try gardening for the first time? Spring Celebration Market has what you need.
• Gift certificates for plants at Rolling Acres Farm Rolling Acres Farm produces greenhouse-raised plants to start your gardens. From tomatoes and peppers starter plants to bedding flowers like pansies, marigolds, zinnias, Rolling Acres Farm offers an incredible selection.
Spring Celebration Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, Cass County Tourism, and First Whitney Bank and Trust.
For more information on Spring Celebration Market visit Produce in the Park’s website www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, the Produce in the Park Facebook page www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark, or contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.