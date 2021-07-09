ATLANTIC — After receiving a number of complaints about the length of this year’s fireworks display, Atlantic city officials said Wednesday they are looking into the issue to make sure the city received all the fireworks they paid for.
Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones said there may have been a discrepancy between the number of fireworks this city ordered and actually received which could have accounted for the shortness of this year’s show — which according to reports lasted anywhere from 11 to 15 minutes.
Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick said Wednesday that the city had “paid early” in order to receive more this year, but it was unclear if they actually did.
“We paid early so we could get additional and (Fire Chief Tom Cappel) said it looked like there weren’t as many as in past years,” she said.
Councilman Jim Behrens said the problem may be with the way the fireworks were set off. In the past, it was done manually but after receiving complaints about the time between bursts, they have switched to a computer controlled system which shortens the time between bursts thus shortening the show.
The City’s fireworks show is put on by G&M Fireworks, not the fire department, which is on hand in case of an emergency. Officials said Wednesday that they intended to notify the company that they were not happy with the show, but additional action was unlikely.