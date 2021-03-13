Atlantic Park and Recreation Department officials have opened up the roads through Sunnyside Park for the season.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 35%
- Feels Like: 51°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 51°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:34:21 AM
- Sunset: 06:24:37 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Tomorrow
Windy with rain likely. High around 45F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 85% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Trending
Articles
- Third individual arrested in bar fight case
- Fatal Accident on I-80 near Council Bluffs Monday
- Possible Changes Coming to Bottle Bill
- State Auditor's office reports findings for city of Massena
- COVID-19 Cases Up in Cass County
- ALL-HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE TEAMS: Handlos, Rasmussen earn first-team picks for boys, girls
- YOUTH SWIMMING: Flying Sharks second at state meet
- Additional priority populations approved for vaccinations starting Monday
- Changes in Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
- ALL-STATE BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK's Emgarten takes first team spot
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.