ADAIR – Tim Schafer already had plans to restore a 100 year old barn that had been in his family for generations.
“In the process of doing that, my two oldest kids got engaged in 2015,” Schafer said. “They both just wanted to do something simple at home (for the wedding ceremony).”
One day, while they were looking at the barn, they said,”This thing looks like a church, we should use it for our wedding.”
But Schafer was skeptical.
“I’d never heard of anybody getting married in a barn,” he said.
Skeptical or not, his daughter’s wedding happened in the barn without electricity or bathrooms. That same year, his cousin got married there, and his son got married there.
Photographs of the weddings spread the word about the barn, and Schafer said, “we ended up getting overwhelmed with requests to use the barn.”
While originally he had intended for it to be a barn to use for cattle, it became a bar to use for special occasions. About 100 people got married there the first year.
The Century Barn is located about eight miles north of Adair is about 2,800 square feet, and can hold weddings with 150 people.
Thanks to feedback from customers, Schafer decided to remodel another barn near his office that was built in 1998, and located on the north edge of Adair, to create a space that was 12,000 square space, and included more things like a private wedding suite, bathrooms, kitchen and bar area to accommodate weddings that could have up to 500. This one is known as the Schafer Barn on the Hill.
But that’s not all. Schafer also purchased an old church near Adair and remodeled it to offer that as a place for weddings or religious ceremonies. He said it is especially good for people who want to get married in a more traditional setting, and then hold a reception at the other two barns.
Schafer said his family, up to eight generations now, first lived in a dugout in the ditch near the originally property, and then built a log cabin and a barn. The barn was there for 50 years, and the log cabin was there for 30 years until they built a t-style house. That was also when they built the century barn, using material from the log cabin and the other barn.
Schafer said his family always had a small farm, between 140 and 160 acres, growing row crops, and they also owned and operated Schafer Poultry, raising and processing chickens. The poultry operation went away about 40 years ago, and when his grandparents lived on the farm, they raised corn, beans, hay and cattle. They also raised and sold blue grass seed. His grandmother owned a seamstress business, and was also known for her homemade noodles and pies. He remembers helping his grandpa feed cows every morning, feeding the baby calves and helping his grandpa cut wood when he would visit.
“It was just a lot of fun (growing up),” he said. ”I really loved my grandma and grandpa-Louis and Marie Schafer. I like the way they lived their lives.I like their story. I like the idea of having a story like that for myself.
When I’m in that house (they lived in, next to the Century Barn) it looks just pretty like it did when I was a little kid. So for me it’s like a time capsule. It’s hard to find places in the world that smell the same, and feel the same and look the same as when you were a kid.”
He and wife Susan own and operate six businesses, including working with other family members, and still raise some cattle, which they process themselves.
Schafer never expected that a family wedding would turn into another business.
“I had no idea,” he said. “I understood our kids would (want to get married there) because they love our farm. I never even dreamed that anybody else would also like the farm. So It kind of shocked me that so many people wanted to use it. And now I think it’s so neat that the building has been so blessed with so many families who have a special place in their heart for the homestead, and it’s not just our family that loves it. There’s a lot of families that love it.”