ATLANTIC – Area residents who have suggestions on what they would like to see as far as recreation activities and facilities are encouraged to attend a meeting on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center. The meeting is being organized by officials at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA to set priorities when planning for the future.
YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes said projects like the YMCA facility and the Ann Wickman Child Development Center came about thanks to meetings like this and previous suggestions have included expanding the outdoor pool, adding a splash pad, and improving biking and walking trails. Haynes hopes ultimately the meeting leads to an idea or project that everyone in the community wants to see happen.
“(We want to figure out) what the community wants, and a project that everybody can get behind, and then make it happen,” Haynes said.
Those who want to attend are asked to call the Nishna Valley Family YMCA at 712-243-3934 to RSVP to make sure there is enough space for everyone to follow social distancing rules. The meeting was originally going to be held in 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19.