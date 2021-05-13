The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning for six bridge repair projects in Cass County over the next five years according to a draft of the $3.6 billion Iowa Transportation Improvement Program presented to the Transportation Commission Tuesday.
The program identifies a variety of projects in Iowa’s multimodal transportation system covering aviation, public transit, railroads, trails, and highways with approximately $3.6 billion earmarked for highway right of way and construction and more than $1.2 billion of investments in Iowa’s state-owned bridges.
In Cass County projects include a deck overlay project on the bridge west of Atlantic over the Nishnabotna River n 2022 at an estimated cost of $431,000; a deck overlay of the bridge over Indian Creek in 2022, .4 miles east of Highway 48 on Highway 6 west of Lewis; a deck overlay of the bridge over the Nishnabotna River 2.6 miles east of Highway 48 on Highway 6. That project is scheduled for 2023 and is estimated to cost $817,000. Also in 2023 a bridge replacement project is planned for a bridge on Highway 92 over Seven Mile Creek, 1.7 miles west Highway 71. That project will cost around $2.5 million.
Two bridges on I80 in Cass County are scheduled for rehabilitation, the first in 2024 1.9 miles east of Highway 148 involving both the east and westbound lanes and in 2025 the bridge at the Highway 148 interchange. Those projects are estimated to cost $3 million and $1.27 million respectively.
Several projects are also scheduled for Adair County including a bridge replacement in 2024 for the bridge over the West Fork of the Nodaway River on Highway 92 1.6 miles east of county road N51 and a bridge deck overlay in 2025 on the bridge over the Grand River on Highway 92, 1 mile west of county road P28.
A $1.35 million pavement rehab project is planned for this year on Highway 25 from Greenfield to I-80 and next year a bridge deck overlay project on Highway 25 at the I-80 interchange.
Across the state projects include investments for six-lane improvements on I-35 in Polk and Story Counties, I-74 Mississippi River Bridge replacement in Bettendorf, I-80 Mississippi River Bridge replacement in Le Claire, I-80/380 Interchange reconstruction near Iowa City, six-lane improvements on I-80 in Dallas and Johnson Counties, I-380/Tower Terrace interchange construction in Hiawatha, and the system reconstruction in Council Bluffs.
New to this Program is the addition of the I-380 pavement rehabilitation and widening from north of Forevergreen Road to north of Penn Street in the North Liberty area.
Officials also say the Commission remains committed to previous highway programming actions by continuing to include large multiyear corridor improvement projects. These multiyear corridor improvement projects include Iowa 9 Mississippi River Bridge replacement in Lansing, Iowa 17 in Boone County north of U.S. 30, U.S. 18 in Floyd County at the U.S. 218 intersection in Floyd, U.S. 30 in Harrison County for the Missouri Valley bypass, U.S. 30 in Story County from east of I-35 to 590th Avenue, U.S. 30 in Tama/Benton Counties from the Tama Bypass to the west junction of U.S. 218, U.S. 61 in Des Moines and Louisa Counties from Burlington to Iowa 92, U.S. 63 in Mahaska County for the Oskaloosa bypass, and U.S. 218 in Bremer County from Janesville to Waverly.
The program was presented to the Commission Tuesday which is scheduled to consider approval of the Program at its meeting to be held on June 8.