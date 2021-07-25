Atlantic’s historic season – fourth-place at state and a record 34 wins on the season – paid off with seven players being named to the top two all-Hawkeye Ten Conference teams this week.
Atlantic’s Olivia Engler and Alyssa Derby were among six unanimous choices for the first team. Also named to the first team for the Trojans were Madison Botos and Kennedy Goergen.
Along with Engler and Derby, unanimous first-team selections were Carroll Kuemper’s Jordan Schwabe, Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Haley Bach, Creston’s Gracie Hagle, Harlan’s Emily Brouse.
Second-team selections for Atlantic were Jada Jensen, Lauren Nicholas and Caroline Pellett.
All-Hawkeye Ten
Conference softball
First team
Atlantic: Madison Botos, Alyssa Derby, Olivia Engler, Kennedy Goergen. Carroll Kuemper: Kenzie Schon, Jordan Schwabe. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Haley Bach, Taylor Elam. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Alexis Narmi. Creston: Gracie Hagle, Nevaeh Randall. Denison-Schleswig: Kiana Schulz. Glenwood: Coryl Matheney. Harlan: Emily Brouse, Tiana Kasperbauer, Julia Schechinger.
Second team
Atlantic: Jada Jensen, Lauren Nicholas, Caroline Pellett. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Kamryn Venner, Hailey Ostrander. Clarinda: Emmy Allbaugh. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Avery Heller. Creston: Keely Coen, Morgan Driskell, Peyton Rice. Denison-Schleswig: Kennedy Marten. Glenwood: Kelly Embray. Harlan: Kate Heithoff, Madison Schumacher. Red Oak: Alexa McCunn. Shenandoah: Sidda Rodewald.
Honorable mention
Atlantic: Ava Rush, Malena Woodward. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Kenadee Loew, Brianna Lux. Clarinda: Lylyy Merrill. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Maddie Howard. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Kylie Wesack. Creston: Halle Evans, Jersey Foote. Denison-Schleswig: Teryn Fink, Paige Kastner, Claire Leinen. Glenwood: Allison Koontz. Harlan: Jordan Heese. Shenandoah: Lynnae Green.