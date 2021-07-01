Exira is best known as the place for Fourth of July Activities, but there are other activities being held around the southwest Iowa during the holiday weekend.
The Atlantic Rotary Club will hold a Flight Breakfast at the Atlantic Airport from 7 to 11 a.m. on July Fourth. It will feature pancakes from “The Pancake Man,” along with sausage and drinks for $7. All the proceeds support the cost of the city’s fireworks show, which will be held later that night at dusk.
Pilots from across Southwest Iowa and beyond are invited to fly into the airport for breakfast as well, and all fly-in pilots will eat for free. The public will be able to enjoy watching the planes take off and land at the airport while enjoying a meal.
On July 3, the Massena Lions Club will be offering breakfast, starting at 6:30 a.m. at the Massena Legion Hall. This will be followed by the Massena tractor ride, which will leave at 8 a.m. from Main Street. Riders should bring their own lunch, and those wanting more information about the ride should call 712-779-0032.
That evening, Elvis impersonator Joseph Hall, will perform at the Massena Fire Department starting at 5 p.m. The cost to attend is $10, and food and drink will be available. The performance is sponsored by the Massena Chamber of Commerce and Massena Telephone Company. A street dance will be held afterward.
The Marne Community Club will host a potluck meal at the Marne Park on July 4, with the meal following a flag raising at 6:30 p.m. People should bring a salad or dessert to share, their own table service and blankets and lawn chairs. Fireworks will start at dusk, and the cost is a free will donation to help pay for the fireworks.
In Griswold on July 3, the Christian Pop Group Apollo LTD will perform at the Central Church of Christ Family Life Center at 6 p.m. Admission is free will offering.
“(Apollo LTD members) Jordan Phillips and Adam Stark launched their first full length album in 2019 which was nominated for the Dove award of Best Rock Album,” organizers said. “Their second album, ‘Nothing is Ordinary, Everything is beautiful,’ recorded during the pandemic year and recently released, features the current hit ‘Patient’ among others.”
The City of Oakland will hold activities throughout the day on the Fourth of July, starting with a Fire Department Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Vendors will be open on Doc Thompson Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon, and a kids parade will be held there starting at 11:30 a.m. The Nishna Botna Museum will be open during that same time for tours and to bid in a silent auction. A car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Community Church Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the ballpark and a free lunch for the first 200 children and families will be served at the gazebo in the park starting at noon. There will be games in the park starting at 1 p.m., and PEO Bingo for adults at the gazebo in the park at 3 p.m. The parade will start at 5 p.m., followed by a pie eating contest at 6 p.m., and music in the park from 6 to 9 p.m. The fireworks show will start at dark.
Avoca will also hold activities on the Fourth of July, starting with an American Legion Vehicle Show on Main Street from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors. The American Legion will also serve a hot dog meal and bar drinks with proceeds going to help roof repair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the United Church of Avoca food stand will be open at that same time. At noon, there will be a watermelon feed at Freedom Plaza, sponsored by Pauley Jones Funeral Home. A parade will be held starting at the fairgrounds at 2 p.m., but line up begins at 11 a.m. A fireworks show will end the day’s activities, starting after dusk at Avoca CountryView Clubhouse.
Fontanelle will hold its activities on July 3 and 4, starting with a parade at 11 a.m. on July 3. People can start lining up for it at 9:30 a.m. The Fireman’s Lunch will start at noon, and the beer garden will open at the same time. There will be face painting, kids games and bounce houses along with Ag Adventures at the slab, all starting at noon. Blind Dog Bckley will perform from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Bingo will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., and there will also be a frog hopping contest starting at 1 p.m. A bags tournament will be held with registration starting at 1:30 p.m., and a tug of war competition will start at 2 p.m. Kids water fights will be from 2 to 4 p.m., and an ice cream eating contest will start at 3 p.m. That will be followed by a hot dog eating contest at 3:30 p.m., and supper for a free will donation starting at 5 p.m. Dustin Farrow and the Relics will perform from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m., and approximately 9:45 p.m. the fireworks show will be held at the middle school ball fields.
July Fourth activities will kick off with a pancake breakfast from the Fontanelle Lions Club from 8 to 10:30 a.m., and a Bloody Mary Bar with Mimosas from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A church service in the park from Fontanelle Lutheran and Fontanelle Methodist Church will be held at 10 a.m., and the celebration will finish with an emergency vehicle display at 11 a.m.