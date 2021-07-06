ATLANTIC- The Atlantic City Council will consider the second reading Wednesday of an ordinance changing the way elections are held in the city.
City officials have been considering changing to a “majority-runoff” style of election, replacing the city’s current winner-take all format where the candidate who receives the most votes, regardless of the total percentage, wins. City officials say that the problem with that system is that, depending on the number of candidates, an official could be elected with less than 50% of the vote and end up with just a small portion of public support.
In addition officials say the current system opens the possibility of a divided vote in a crowded race allowing a candidate to win with a small, but devoted base.
“The winner of the final vote has a genuine mandate to lead Atlantic by the majority of the voters can claim their leadership and priorities are what Atlantic wants,” City Administrator John Lund said. It also “prevents a scenario where the Mayor is the plurality winner not because they are a respected individual in the community, but because they have a devoted base of support and respected candidates divided the vote. In this scenario, someone could become Mayor for four years that half of Atlantic, or even a supermajority, actively opposes.”
That fear could be a factor in the upcoming city elections in November when as many as five candidates are rumored to be considering a run for the mayor’s seat following the announcement current Mayor Dave Jones will not seek re-election. Just one candidate, Ward 3 Councilman Pat McCurdy has officially entered the race.
“There has been a great deal of interest in the Mayor’s office,” Lund said. “No fewer than five have expressed interest in running. While fewer could run, more could as well.” He added that under the city’s current election rules “One only needs to get the most votes on the first and only ballot to win, so less than 50.01% of the vote is required to become the Mayor, member of the Council, and Park Board.”
Under a majority run-off system a candidate must receive at least 50% of the vote, which could require a runoff election in the event a large field dilutes the vote and no candidate receives the required majority. In that case a runoff election would be held between the top two candidates.
The Council passed the first reading of the ordinance at its June 16 meeting - the ordinance must be approved three times to become law.