GRISWOLD – The Griswold School Board denied on Monday night a resignation for a teacher offered a job at another school district citing the district’s policy not to release a teacher from their contract unless a suitable replacement has been found.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the teacher asked if she could be let out of her contract, even if a replacement could not be found, and the board voted 4 — 2 (with one board member absent) to deny that request and stick with the policy.
“To date we have not been able to find a suitable replacement,” Henrichs said.
Henrichs said they are continuing to look for a replacement, and there aren’t any “hard feelings,” between school officials and the teacher regarding the situation.
“We’re not trying to road block this teacher, there’s no hard feelings between the school and her- but we’ve got to be able to fill our staff,” Henrichs said. “She just needs to let the other school know sooner rather than later if she’s going to be released. But we really can’t do that until we can find somebody. And we want a quality person.”