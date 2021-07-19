ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider the third and final readings of two ordinances Wednesday; one which will change the way city elections are held and the other reducing the length of Park Board terms from six years to four.
Two weeks ago, the council approved changes to the city’s elections by a 5-1 vote — with council member Grace Garrett voting no, noting opposition she had received from the public. If approved, the city would switch from a winner-take-all system to “majority-runoff” style.
Officials say they are worried the current system could lead to a candidate winning with less than 50% of the vote and little public
support.
Under the proposed “majority-runoff” system a candidate must receive at least 50% of the vote, which could require a runoff election in the event a large field dilutes the vote and no candidate receives the required majority. In that case a runoff election would be held between the top two candidates.
Councilman Pat McCurdy said last week that he had also heard complaints but after conducting an informal survey found that “three out of four” people supported the change.
If approved Wednesday the new law will go into effect for the next city election.
Council to consider reducing Park Board terms
In a related issue, the Council will consider the third reading of an ordinance that will reduce the length of terms on the Park Board from six years to four. Officials say that six years was a long term commitment that could lead to burnout among members and discourage interest in running for the seat.
In other business, the Council will consider the appointmentment of Mackenzie Bandow and Anne Quist to the Housing Committee. Bandow is the Co-Founder of SHIFT ATL. and Quist works for First Whitney Bank & Trust.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.