STUART – Stuart City Council met in special session Monday night to look at possible fixes for issues with White Pole Road within the city.
City Engineer Forrest Aldrich said the Public Works Department had looked at the road, also known as Front Street within the city of Stuart, from All Saints Drive on the eastern side of the city, to Adair Street on the city’s western edge. Issues city employees looked for included the condition of the road as well as any drainage issues.
Aldrich said the road had several ruts due to truck traffic using Front Street.
“We can’t plow divots,” he said.
Aldrich pointed out that damage to the road would continue regardless whether the council acted or not.
To deal with the road issues, Aldrich presented council members two options.
The first option would see the city hiring an asphalt contractor to complete an asphalt overlay of the existing road. The estimated cost of this fix is approximately $200,000 and would last two to three years.
The second option would include milling the road and placing a 4-inch asphalt overlay while correcting the drainage issues. The estimated cost of this option is $1.535 million and is expected to last 15-20 years.
Aldrich said the city would have to issue general obligation bonds to pay for the project.
For comparison, he showed the council two previous projects the Public Works Department had completed. All costs are shown in 2021 dollars.
In 2008, according to Aldrich, the city completed repairing and resurfacing North Division Street at a total cost of $1.33 million. He said $870,000 of the cost was paving. In 2016, the city completed the downtown streetscape project, which cost $2.92 million. Of that, $750,000 was paving.
Aldrich said the city did a traffic count, which showed a 50-50 split between semi-truck traffic and passenger vehicle traffic.
He said city officials looked at ways to remedy the damage to Front Street in approximately six years ago. One fix Stuart officials considered was restricting semis from turning from Division Street onto Front Street. A proposal city officials considered was to reroute truck traffic onto SW 8th Street, west to Trenton Avenue, then north to White Pole Road.
Aldrich pointed out that the last time Stuart officials made changes to the truck routes in the city was 1998.
Council member Bryan Belden asked Aldrich if thru-traffic would be impacted by the turn restrictions.
Aldrich explained traffic traveling north or south on Division Street, or east or west on Front Street would be allowed to continue, provided they were not planning to turn at Division and Front Street’s intersection.
Council member Michael Askren asked if Stuart was receiving funds from the road use tax funds.
Aldrich said that would be a question for City Administrator Ashraf Ashour, but that he doubted regardless of the amount, it wouldn’t be enough to make repairs to the road.
Chip Shultz explained that the road use tax is based on a per capita basis and fuel sales. Because of this, a portion of the money goes to cities, a portion goes to the counties, with the remainder going to the state.
Belden asked what the tax impact of each option would be on the taxpayers of Stuart.
Aldrich said for Option 1, the tax obligation would be $1.05 per $1,000 of assessed value. For a person owning a home assessed at $100,000, the increase would be $105 more per year for the life of the bond. For Option 2, the tax obligation would be $2.45 per $1,000 of assessed value. If the city approved Option 2, the tax increase for a home assessed at $100,000 would be $245 more per year over the life of the bond.
Council member Kristina Renslow said the question was, “not if, but when” the city completed the repairs on the road. Belden said he was concerned about the tax increase on the citizens of Stuart.
Belden made a motion to have city staff look at Option 1 to repair the road, examine what the cost would be to address the drainage issues along the shoulders of the road, and look at the 2016 proposal to restrict truck turning movements from Division Street onto Front Street and vice versa. He also made as part of the motion to decline Option 2. The motion passed 5-0.
City employees are to present their findings at the regular council meeting on Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
During the public forum, Andy Anderson, an attorney representing POET Biofuels, spoke to the council.
Anderson told the council his company was happy to be in the community and had concerns about White Pole Road as well.
“We want to learn about it,” he said.
Anderson informed the council that his company had purchased the former Flint Hills Resources Ethanol plant near Menlo with the plant changing hands June 1. POET is headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D.
“We’ve had a good relationship with Guthrie County,” Anderson said.
However, Anderson wanted to make it clear to city officials that his company was opposed to any annexation effort by Stuart.
“We want a good relationship with Stuart,” Anderson continued. “We want a good relationship with Menlo. We want a good relationship with the county.”
Anderson said there wasn’t a lot of benefit for the ethanol plant to be annexed into either city, but that the company was open to discussions with all interested parties.