DES MOINES — A week after the Iowa Board of Health had to cancel its July 14th meeting Iowa Democrats are calling on governor Kim Reynolds to fill the seven vacant seats on the board.
“We need real leadership to help us reverse the course that we are on — and I am calling on Governor Reynolds to do her job and appoint individuals to the state Board of Health so we can continue to have that advice,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn, told reporters Monday. “To have that public input, to have the professionals on the State Board of Health to give that support and that advice as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”
Democrats have criticized Reynolds handling of the pandemic and say filling the vacancies is needed so the board can function and plan for the future. The board is composed of 11 seats that include a mix of medical and public health professionals, substance-abuse treatment experts and members of the general public. Seven of the seats are currently vacant.
Democrat State Senator Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, is on the Human Resources Committee which oversees the Board of Health. “Governor Reynolds needs to get to this, she needs to fill these positions so that the state Board of Health is able to function through this pandemic, during this pandemic, and after this pandemic quite frankly– because there is a lot of planning that needs to go into effect,” Mathis says.
State law requires a partisan balance on boards and members of one political party man not make up more than half of the membership plus one. The current membership of the health board is at its limit of Republicans. The State Board of Health currently has three Republicans, one political independent and no Democrats.
The board’s last meeting was held May 12. Its next scheduled meeting is Sept. 8.