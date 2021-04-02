Area towns are holding Easter Egg Hunt and Easter events this Saturday, including in Atlantic. Pictured is Kelsey Beschorner with just a few of the treat bags that will be given away at the Kiddie Korral at Sunnyside Park this morning from 9 to 11 a.m. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance. People can also drive through Sunnyside Park and pick their favorite decorated wooden eggs placed around the park, offered by the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department.
jeffl
Weather Alert
...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon... Breezy south winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph are expected today. The wind combined with cured grasses and low humidities in the 22 to 32 percent range by this afternoon will lead to an elevated fire danger. An elevated fire danger means any fire may start easily, spread quickly and become uncontrollable. Avoid outdoor burning.
Weather Alert
...Elevated Fire Danger Today... .Strong south winds of 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts over 40 mph possible along with very low humidity values and dry or dead vegetation has led to the potential for elevated fire danger today. Burning is not recommended. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS.... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 21 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop today may spread rapidly and become uncontrollable. * WIND...Strong south winds with sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph possible. The strongest wind gusts are likely to occur in western portions of Iowa. * FUEL...Prairie grasses and other vegetation remains dry or dead and will easily ignite. Plus, any lingering crop debris could quickly burn in these conditions. The combination of all the aforementioned aspects will lead to extremely fast fire growth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
