Area towns are holding Easter Egg Hunt and Easter events this Saturday, including in Atlantic. Pictured is Kelsey Beschorner with just a few of the treat bags that will be given away at the Kiddie Korral at Sunnyside Park this morning from 9 to 11 a.m. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance. People can also drive through Sunnyside Park and pick their favorite decorated wooden eggs placed around the park, offered by the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department.

