Axne Says Infrastructure Definition Has Changed

As Democrats and Republicans debate infrastructure bills, U.S Representative Cindy Axne defended the Biden administration’s $2 trillion plan, saying the definition of infrastructure has changed in the past 50 years.
While she considers repairing and constructing roads and bridges, improving airports and mass transportation as infrastructure, she goes beyond that to include broadband service.
“I think COVID -19 showed us how indispensable an internet connection can be for operating a business, going to classes or doing health care,” Axne said. “There should be investment to get high speed internet into every home in Iowa at a price they can afford.”
She also embraced “family infrastructure.”
“In my book, I don’t see a difference,” she said. “If we’ve got a bridge down to a business district and you can’t get to work (because of that), it’s no different than not having any available child care, and you can’t even go get a job, even if your family needed it and even if you wanted to.”
President Joe Biden unveiled a transportation bill earlier this year which included $115 billion for roads and bridges, $100 billion for schools, $100 billion for expanding high speed internet, and $100 billion for the nation’s power structure. But his plan also devotes $400 billion to expand Medicaid support for caregivers, funds for electric vehicles charging stations and addresses, what Democrats say is “the racial injustice of highways that were built in ways that harmed Black neighborhoods.”
The Republican plan would dedicate $299 billion for roads and bridges, $65 billion for broadband internet and $61 billion for transit along with $44 billion for airports.
Axne said she appreciates that Republicans see infrastructure as an important issue, and wants to learn more about their proposal. However, she will continue to advocate that the definition of infrastructure has changed.
“I’m pleased to see my Republican counterparts agreeing that infrastructure needs to be on our agenda, and I’m looking forward to seeing more details about their plan beyond just the topline numbers,” Axne said. “It’s a good starting point for both parties to agree that robust investments are needed in our roads and bridges, broadband, and in mass transit. But we have a long way to go in these negotiations, and in that time I will be communicating to my colleagues that I do sincerely believe that we need to see infrastructure as more than just gravel and steel. I believe that structures that support our communities and working families like child care are vital to the economic prosperity we’re seeking. A plan that doesn’t invest in the ways we work in the modern world won’t keep us on the cutting edge when it comes to competing with China and other developed nations.”