Activities continued on Saturday for the Old Soldiers Reunion in Griswold, including a parade Saturday morning. All the Old Soldiers Reunion Queen Candidates rode in the parade, and there were also lots of firetrucks, farm equipment, military personnel, military vehicles, horses and floats. People were handing out or throwing out items to the crowd including bottled water, stress balls, popsicles and, of course, candy.

