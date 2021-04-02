ANITA – The CAM Facility Committee, which was formed to discuss and help give direction on improvements to facilities in the CAM School District, will hold its first meeting, along with the CAM School Board, on April 5 at the CAM High School Commons starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be available to view via zoom.
The committee and board will review information about the district’s current facilities, discuss financial options to pay for facility improvements and what the next step should be in the process as well as when to meet again.
School facilities have been a topic of discussion for the past couple of years, especially to determine if a certain facility project should be completed or what projects should have priority, which led to a facility study.
Officials with the Alley Poyner Maccheitto Firm did a walk through of all the facilities in 2019, looking at accessibility, codes, safety, security, heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical systems as well as the learning environment and activity spaces. Overall, officials said the CAM High School and the CAM Athletic Facility were in the best shape when comparing all the district’s facilities. which also includes a CAM North Elementary in Anita and CAM South Elementary Middle School in Massena.
The committee is made up of a cross section of residents throughout the district.
“The committee is just a cross section of the community, with parents that have kids in school, some people that don’t have kids in school, some are business owners, some are landowners,” CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said previously. “And when we get the community meetings, we want as much participation as possible.”
Public meetings were held prior to the pandemic, and those who want to view the April 5 meeting online can log onto the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89413873994?pwd=SlgvYUtaaVRGdE4xOWtUVGdlTnlnZz09