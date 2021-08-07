ATLANTIC – Following the success of a women’s clothing store in Shenandoah, Owner Kristin Spriggs-Gile decided to open a branch of Valley Boutique in Atlantic at 314 Chestnut Street. Spriggs-Gile, along with store managers Laura Heitshusen and Kylie Stanbrough, spoke about opening the second location on Thursday to the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors.
Spriggs-Gile, Heitschusen and Stanbrough work together at a dance studio in Shenandoah, and Spriggs-Gile wanted to start an online women’s clothing store. The store became so popular within three months, she moved it from online to a store front inside the dance studio, and enlisted the help of Heitshusen and Stanbrough.
Spriggs-Gile is the sister of Ricci Spriggs, owner and head instructor of Dance Atlantic, and Ricci told her sister that a space next to Dance Atlantic was available. Spriggs-Gile took the opportunity to expand to Atlantic to see what kind of response she would get here.
The store officially opened at the beginning of May, and while sales have been steady, she said shoppers typically start looking for fall clothes in August, and that’s the inventory they have now.
The store offers women’s clothing from small to 2X, and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hours may extend in this fall, especially when dance studio classes start, and the plan is to put out new items each week.
In Shenandoah ,she gets customers of all ages, and she has seen customers who are 20 years old and 80 years old buy the same item.
She said they stay away from products that are already available elsewhere, explaining some customers asked for shoes and graphic t-shirts. She pointed them in the direction of other businesses that offer those items.