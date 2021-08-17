2021 Car Show Winners

(photo by Sue Fischer)
The Kelly Schlake Memorial Car Show was held during AtlanticFest on Saturday, and winners are as follows: (front row, left to right) Dan Wheder (Grandson’s Choice Award); Chad Davis (Best of Show, 1951 Chevrolet), Carol Schlake (People’s Choice -Kelly Schlake’s 1965 Mustang); Kevin Woodward (Kelly Schlake Memorial Award — 1952 Ford F1); and Duane Eilts (Best SOB- some other brand, 1964 Volvo); and (back row) Sheena (Schlake) Hagen; Ms. Dan Wheder; Sony and Rob Clausen, co-chairs; Debbie Holtapp (Best Mopar); Steve Friese (Best Fomoco); Mike Foote (Best GM-1966 Chevelle); and Chris and Crystal Schroder, co-chairs. There were 225 cars entered in the show.