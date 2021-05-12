Atlantic Hosts Large Group Music Contest

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

AHS Concert, Treble and Chamber Choirs and the AHS Band all performed during Large Group Contest last Friday.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Atlantic hosted the Large Group Music Contest last Friday, and the AHS Band and three AHS Choirs performed.

The band received a Division I rating.

“The kids played fantastic,” AHS Instrumental Music Director Jarrod O’Donnell said. “They saved their best performance for last which is what we always hoped for. I was really proud of how they played, and the judge were really impressed with them too.”

The Concert Choir and the Treble Choir each received a Division III rating, and the Chamber Choir received a Division II rating.

“I thought they performed very, very well,” AHS Vocal Director Ethan Pruisman. “They’re little things that we could work on, and make better, but all in all, I think a lot of it was just nerves and performing in front of judges. I feel like the students did a really, really good job.

