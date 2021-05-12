Atlantic Hosts Large Group Music Contest

Atlantic hosted the Large Group Music Contest last Friday, and the AHS Band and three AHS Choirs performed.
The band received a Division I rating.
“The kids played fantastic,” AHS Instrumental Music Director Jarrod O’Donnell said. “They saved their best performance for last which is what we always hoped for. I was really proud of how they played, and the judge were really impressed with them too.”
The Concert Choir and the Treble Choir each received a Division III rating, and the Chamber Choir received a Division II rating.
“I thought they performed very, very well,” AHS Vocal Director Ethan Pruisman. “They’re little things that we could work on, and make better, but all in all, I think a lot of it was just nerves and performing in front of judges. I feel like the students did a really, really good job.