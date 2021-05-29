ATLANTIC – Kate Nachtman has been awarded the first Cass Health Nursing Careers Scholarship. Kate is currently a nurse at Cass Health and is pursuing her Masters of Science in Nursing at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Sadie Schultes has been awarded the 2021 Health Care Careers Scholarship. Sadie is a graduate of Exira-EHK High School and will be pursuing a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree this fall at Creighton University.

