ATLANTIC – Kate Nachtman has been awarded the first Cass Health Nursing Careers Scholarship. Kate is currently a nurse at Cass Health and is pursuing her Masters of Science in Nursing at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Sadie Schultes has been awarded the 2021 Health Care Careers Scholarship. Sadie is a graduate of Exira-EHK High School and will be pursuing a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree this fall at Creighton University.
