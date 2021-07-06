Visitors from near and far came to the flight breakfast at the Atlantic Airport on Sunday morning. Several people flew into the airport while others just drove in for a pancake breakfast, which featured pancakes from the Pancake Man, along with sausage and a drink. People also watched the planes being flown in and taking off, and even got an up close view after they landed and parked. The Atlantic Rotary Club organizes and helps serve the breakfast, and proceeds from it help pay for the fireworks show held Sunday night.

