ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved Tuesday night a relocation plan for Atlantic Middle School students following a roof fire last week. The building sustained considerable water damage, and during an emergency board meeting last week, the board learned the building couldn’t be used for the foreseeable future. The plan will have eighth grade students being taught at the high school, and sixth and seventh grade students taught at the achievement center.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said most classes for the eighth grade students would be held in the high school media center, and school officials would keep them as separated as possible from ninth through 12th grade students, such as different areas to wait before school starts and different lunch periods.
The sixth and seventh grade students would be taught in the Achievement Center, with the sixth grade students in the west third of the building, and seventh grade students in the east third of the building. While the west part of the building already has classroom space, the east part will need to have six temporary classrooms built, which can start after approval for the change by the state fire inspector. Equipment for baseball and softball is also stored in the east part of the building, and school officials are looking for a temporary space to store it before building the classrooms.
Students in the EOC and Links programs are held at the Achievement Center, but the EOC program will temporarily move to classrooms at Iowa Western Community College, and the Links program will move to the Early Learning Center in the room where the Home School Assistance program is located. A space for the Home School Assistance Program is still being determined.
Details about transportation for students are still being worked on, and conversations with teachers will start this week about what they will need to be able to teach students in the new setting — for example, certain technology.
While there isn’t a time frame on when the clean up will be finished at the middle school, Barber said school officials are preparing to be in this temporary setting for at least a year, but hope it could be shorter, and students could be back to the school earlier.
“I am completely confident in those who are in charge of getting the middle school back to pre-fire condition,” Barber said. “There is no doubt that their goal is to get it completed as quickly as possible, so that is very encouraging. A lot of work needs to be done and some answers have yet to be answered. We must prepare ourselves for this proposal to last the whole school year. We will be hopeful and optimistic that it is sooner and that would give us something to celebrate.”