ATLANTIC – The completion of the AHS track by May as part of the district’s facility project depends on when an asphalt plant is able to open next month.
Back in April of 2019, residents in the Atlantic School District approved a bond issue for a project to make improvements to the district’s facilities, including the Washington Parking lot, Trojan Bowl, high school soccer field and baseball and softball complex.
On Wednesday night, Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said school officials wanted work on the track, including grating and getting rock on the in field, to get started, but they were told that work was contingent on when an asphalt plant was open and operational.
“The asphalt plant was probably not going to open until the second week in April,” Barber said.
Snyder and Associate Representative Dave Sturm said the plant could possibly open the first week of April, but it depended on the weather, and ideal conditions were sunny with temperatures in the 70’s.
Beyond that, Sturm said, there are a couple of steps to go through to get the track completed.
“The asphalt has to sit before we can put the rubberized surfacing on, then the rubberized surfacing has to sit for a couple of weeks before we can paint it,” Sturm said. “Everything is hinging on when the asphalt plant opens.”
Currently, track practice for middle school and high school students is being held at the Trojan Bowl, and two middle school track meets that were going to be held April 13 and 15 are postponed until next year since another school wasn’t able to host them.
As far as the high school co-ed track meet on May 3, school officials are hoping that the track will be completed for it, but otherwise, it will be held in Griswold, but still hosted by Atlantic.
“We’re still holding out hope,” said Activities Director Andrew Mitchell. “There’s a slight chance that the field’s going to be ready by then. We did go ahead and have a back up plan. If the facility is not ready in time, then we’ll be using the Griswold High School Track.”