coffeegirl excited to announce new location in Atlantic

coffeegirl is excited to announce their new location in Atlantic, effective March 24 at 422 Chestnut Street.
coffeegirl has had her doors open in the Atlantic community for two and a half years serving coffee, smoothies, specialty drinks, and more. With some recent unexpected changes to her brick-and-mortar location, coffeegirl has embraced the opportunity to expand her footprint, and square footage, by relocating to 422 Chestnut Street, formally known as the Tinder Box.
coffeegirl will no longer be located in The Franklin Market as of March 13, but will reopen her doors on March 24 at her new location. These “doors” will be mobile in front of the soon-to-be permanent brick-and-mortar establishment while renovations take place for all that her new location will provide the community of Atlantic. On the docket is the same great drink menu, with aspirations to continue to expand offerings that have long been requested.
In the meantime, if you see the mobile coffeegirl RV, know that she is open for business as usual and eager to continue serving her faithful customers.
“Thank you for the outpouring of support the past couple of weeks,” said Carrie Petersen, owner of coffeegirl. “We always knew we had a loyal customer base, but it’s been so overwhelming to see and hear all the positive comments. Because of this, we knew we had to find a new location to continue serving your daily dose of caffeine. I want to thank the local media outlets for reaching out to make sure everyone knows where my new location will be and what’s next for coffeegirl Atlantic.”
coffeegirl’s hours will be 7 a.m — 2 p.m., Monday — Friday and 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday once she reopens on March 24. Stay up-to-date on the renovation process and all future announcements by following coffeegirl on Facebook.