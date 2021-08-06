CASS COUNTY – The Relay For Life Event, which raises funds for the American Cancer Society, is coming up later this month, and organizers want to remind the public of the upcoming bank night, and that pennants- placed along the walking route to honor cancer survivors or those who have lost their battle with cancer- are still available.
As part of Relay For Life, volunteers form a team and conduct fund-raising activities raising funds for the American Cancer Society. Then on the day of the event, teams come together and walk around the Atlantic High School Track to celebrate or honor survivors and memorialize those we have lost to cancer.
Due to the school facility project — including the track at the high school — the event will be held inside the school for a meal and short program, and then outside in the parking lot for a survivors lap. Registration for the meal starts at 4:30 p.m. with the meal to start at 5:15 p.m. The rest of the event will continue after the meal.
Bank Night, when teams drop off their donations, will be held on Aug. 11 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the ISU Extension Office at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Those interested in having a pennant at the event should send the following information — name of person, whether it is in honor of or in memory of that person, short message for that person, and who it is from- to Kaelyn Marquez, One Cass Avenue, Atlantic, Iowa 50022, along with a $5 donation. Checks should be made to ACS.
For more information, contact Relay For Life Chair Carole Schuler.