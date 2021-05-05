Run For Steele

ATLANTIC – Rik Zortman’s love of running came following a tragic event in 2008, and these days, he takes that love of running to help tell other people’s stories. This Friday, he will highlight Steele McLaren’s story.
McLaren was injured in an accident near Anita last October when, according to police reports, he fell out of the back of a moving pickup truck. He was life flighted to an Omaha hospital where he underwent surgery to help alleviate swelling of the brain. He spent several months at Madonna Rehabilitation Center, and was able to return to Atlantic at the end of March.
Zortman, who is originally from Avoca, but now lives in Coralville, had a 3-year-old son, Armstrong, who suffered a seizure in 2008. He and his family learned after a trip to the hospital that Armstrong had a cancerous brain tumor on his left temporal lobe. Despite surgeries and medication, Armstrong passed away in 2009.
As a kid, Armstrong loved to run around, so his father decided to run a 5K in his honor. From there he moved on to half marathons, and eventually made the discovery that he could use his phone’s GPS to map out a word or phrase, using that as his path to run.
Zortman started getting requests from people all over the world, asking them to run a path in honor of someone close to their heart, and recently received one from an Atlantic resident about McLaren.
“They said, ‘I know you’ve run names before, and was wondering if you could Steele’s name. Here’s his story,’” he said. “I thought absolutely. Not a question.”
Zortman will be in Atlantic on Friday, and offered to run the name here for a more personal touch.
He said his favorite part is getting to know someone else’s story, and sharing that.
“I enjoy the fact that I’m running for somebody else, and making it about them,” he said. “ Every name’s got a story. My story is running for my son. So if I’m running for Steele, what Steele’s story? I like to share it.”
Zortman plans to be in Atlantic around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and start running the course he’s planned at 4 p.m.
The route is generally located between Eighth and 10th Streets, starting near Rancho Grande, and ending a block west of Oak Street. It will spell out “Steele” when completed.