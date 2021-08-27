ATLANTIC – Grace Garrett wants to move Atlantic forward and wants to know what the residents want, so she can make it happen as Atlantic’s mayor.
“I want to run for mayor to help advance our town as well as to help maintain the legacy that we have,” Garrett said.
Garrett moved to town in 2017, and started attending Atlantic City Council meetings to see how the process worked. She grew up in a family that learned to serve others and to work together, and wanted to do the same thing for her town. She ran for an at-large council seat, and won the race in 2019.
She wants to encourage people of every generation to get involved in local government. She said young professionals have the dreams and ideas that would draw more young professionals to come and live in Atlantic.
“You guys are the ones with the dreams and the passion and the energy,” Garrett said. “I love the fact that we have a senior influence in our town that we can glean from, but (I also want younger people’s ideas, dreams and passions) because we all have something to offer at the table.”
She thinks those ideas, dreams and passions from younger people will spur ideas to bring more people to town.
But when asked what her primary goal is- she answers that with a question.
“I answer that question with a question: what would you as a constituent and as our community like to see accomplished?” she said.
Garrett said she wants people to ask that question of her- “because I work for you (the public),” and she wants to accomplish what the residents of Atlantic want to accomplish.
Garrett describes herself as a go-getter who is willing to work.
“If you want someone who will get up early, work with other people and get the job done, (then you want me to become mayor).”
Garrett grew up in Michigan, and has lived in Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, Des Moines and Urbandale. In July of 2017, she moved to Atlantic, after her husband Bill accepted a position at Atlantic Bottling.