CASS COUNTY – Cass County Assessor Brenda Nelson said Thursday that when it comes to doing an outside property reappraisal project, she would rather focus on reappraisal of residential properties than commercial properties in the coming years.
The topic of outside property reappraisal had been front and center during last year’s conference board meeting, and was discussed briefly Thursday night as the board approved the assessor’s budget. No decision was made to do the project or not.
While staff at the assessor’s office does their own appraisal of property each year on a smaller scale, an outside property appraisal looks at every detail of the property from the land values to the values of the buildings on the property. Nelson said the appraisers would go so far as look through the buildings and houses to determine values. That coupled with the fact that there are a limited number of companies who do appraisals is likely why an outside reappraisal for residential property hasn’t been done in Cass County in 24 years. An outside appraisal for commercial property was done in Cass County back in 2005.
“If it were up to me, it would be residential, if I had to choose one,” Nelson said.
However, she noted, the company that most counties work with in Iowa, Vanguard Appraisals, is so busy, they wouldn’t be available until 2027. And while typically the office doesn’t set aside money for appraisal projects, the conference board asked them to set aside $148,000 over the last two years. She said a typical project could be in the $800,000 range.
Nelson estimated there were 18,000 parcels in the county, saying it depends on how many parcels were combined or split during the year. She said she could do more research and find out the exact number as well as discuss what the cost would be.
The board agreed to meet again on April 29. It is composed of members of the Cass County Board of Supervisors, Cass County Mayors and Cass County School board members.