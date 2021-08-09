Atlantic School To Follow IDPH Mask Recommendations

As schools around the nation are preparing to open for the upcoming school year, the topic of wearing masks is once again being considered since COVID-19 cases are rising.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Friday, the Atlantic School District will follow Iowa Department Public Health (IDPH) Recommendations when it comes to masks and face coverings. New recommendations came out Friday afternoon, and officials said when it comes to masks and face coverings, due to state law, they can’t be required, and must be optional for students, teachers and school visitors.
In May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law that prohibits a school district from adopting or enforcing a policy that requires employees, students or the public to wear a mask while on school property. A report from the Des Moines Register from May said the measure was part of an education bill that would expand open enrollment. It passed in the Iowa House of Representatives by a 53 to 35 vote, and in the Iowa Senate by a 29 to 17 vote.
Last week, parents in the Des Moines and Ames area with students who are too young to be vaccinated asked the Iowa State Board of Education to recommend to Reynolds to reverse the law.
The parents and some teachers sought to change the ban on mask mandates during an online meeting of the board, arguing that with coronavirus infections rising it doesn’t make sense to stop school districts from taking actions to protect children.
One member of the Central Springs Community School District board said she was placed in the impossible position last spring of deciding whether to vote to violate the state law and impose a mask requirement in her district or defy local public health officials who were suggesting a mask requirement to stop virus spread in schools. She abstained because she could not reconcile the risk of defying local public health directives and could not allow the school district to break the law by defying the governor’s order.
Reynolds spokesman said last week people are still allowed to wear masks, even if it’s not required, and the governor said she “trusts Iowans to do the right thing on behalf of themselves and their family.”
State data said as of Aug. 3, there were 27 positive COVID tests in Cass County.