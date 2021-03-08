SOUTHWEST IOWA – Cass County Business officials who may still be suffering from the effects of COVID-19 can now get financial help from Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) after it received $30,000 in grant funds from a Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) program.
SWIPCO Executive Director John McCurdy explained last December that the agency has CARES Act funds, which is federal money used to reach out to small businesses that may need help during the pandemic. McCurdy said there were no specific criteria to receive funding, and that it could be used to support however businesses wanted.
SWIPCO officials also have a COVID-19 Recovery Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) to help businesses in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Montgomery, Page, and Shelby counties recover from the pandemic.
With $500,000 available, the fund will support businesses by helping to rebuild the region’s overall economy. The funds may also be combined with other government programs and may be used to leverage necessary financing from local lending institutions.
No interest loans are available and payments can be deferred for up to a year. With loan amounts that range from a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $150,000, borrowers may use the money for working capital, inventory, and asset purchases such as machinery, equipment, furniture, and fixtures.
Loans will be made until June 30, 2022, and terms shall not exceed 10 years. For more information about the COVID-19 loan fund, please visit SWIPCO’s website at www.swipco.org.