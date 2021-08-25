GRISWOLD – Senior Joni Ernst said she tried to work with Senator Amy Klobuchar to get renewable fuel standards into the infrastructure bill, but President Joe Biden wanted to focus more on transitioning to electrical vehicles.
Ernst spoke to around 50 people during a town hall in Griswold on Tuesday afternoon with topics ranging from Afghanistan to infrastructure, including how she worked with Senator Amy Klobucher in hopes of adding the use of renewable fuels into the infrastructure bill.
“What we could do today is start using E15 year round, start filling your tank using E15, and that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46 % today,” Ernst said
“And yet President Biden is not pushing that. He is saying ‘We are going to transition our federal government fleet of vehicles in the next 10 or 15 years- all of them will be electric. And we’re going to give all these tax credits to people who buy electric vehicles, but we’re not going to do anything for renewables. This is something Amy Klobacher — Amy- Democrat- Minnesota- and I were working on trying to get renewable fuels included in the infrastructure bill. President Biden said no way no how — electric, electric, electric.”
Ernst said she spoke with United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack about the topic, and he said they would have to find other uses for the renewable fuels- such as using it in airplanes or ships. Ernst said she brought up the idea with people who operate ethanol plants, who said they would have it reconstruct the plant to be able to offer the fuels to airplanes and ships.
On Afghanistan, she didn’t believe the Aug. 31 deadline to remove all Americans could be met, and said there were many Democrats who agreed with that. She said most of the time Democrats and Republicans didn’t agree on much, but they agree, “We must stay and make sure we can safely evacuate all of our Americans out of Afghanistan before we pull our troops out. It is imperative. Once our troops are gone it is ’game on’ with the Taliban.”