CASS COUNTY – Cass County is estimated to receive over $2 million thanks to the recent COVID relief package signed by President Biden on March 11, and Cass County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said he hopes the money will be used for infrastructure and public health needs.
According to the National Association of Counties, Cass County will receive $2,489,463, given in two payments- 50% sometime this year, and 50% 12 months after the first payment.
Baier said there are certain guidelines that have to be followed when using the funds, for example, “We can’t take that money and lower taxes,” but it can be used for vaccine distribution, public health and safety, human services that have been impacted by COVID, to help schools get back to in person learning, and infrastructure.
He said infrastructure includes broadband service which would be something the county would like to do especially since more work is being done online these days.
“There have been a lot of public meetings that have been held (online),” Baier said.
Otherwise, he said, some funds may need to be allocated to public health in case a vaccination needs to be given to be more than just once or twice.
“Is (giving COVID vaccine) going to be something like giving flu shots every year?” Baier asked. If so, he said more funds would need to go to public health to help offer that service on a yearly basis.
Officials with the National Association of Counties have compiled a list of how counties around the nation are using the funds. Counties in Arizona, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, California, Minnesota, Florida and Indiana will use the funds to cover expenses for vaccine distribution, and counties in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Washington, California, Indiana, North Carolina, Minnesota, Nevada and Arizona will use funds for housing and rental assistance. Other items include non-profit support, small business support, economic aid and workforce development, broadband expansion, social safety net services, food assistance, and hospitality and tourism development.