CASS COUNTY – Cass County is likely to have a new assessor by next week since officials say the examining board is ready to make a candidate recommendation to the conference board. The conference board is tentatively scheduled to meet on Aug. 26 to consider the recommendation at 5 p.m. in the courtroom at the courthouse. A zoom option will also be available.
Cass County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier didn’t identify the candidate, but said the person is a local resident. Last month, he said, there were four people who were in the process of doing the course work and taking the exams necessary to become an assessor.
The Cass County Conference Board, which includes representatives from the Cass County Board of Supervisors, mayors from Cass County towns and board members from school district’s in Cass County, is tasked with hiring a new assessor. The board receives a recommendation from a three member examining board, who receives a list of eligible candidates from the Iowa Department of Revenue, interviews them and makes a recommendation to the conference board.
Former Cass County Assessor Brenda Nelson submitted her resignation in May after taking a job with the city of Ames. In July, she resigned from the job to move to Omaha, Neb. to get married in October.
Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman has taken over the job until a replacement can be found.